AFP joins BBC initiative to fight misinformation

A dozen international media organisations, including AFP, have signed up to a new initiative launched by the BBC to fight misinformation.

AFP said in a statement on Saturday it has joined the BBC initiative, alongside organisations such as the European Broadcasting Union, the Financial Times, First Draft, The Hindu, the Wall Street Journal, CBC/Radio Canada, Reuters and the Reuters Institute, as well as partners Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

Agence France-Presse said it will be “involved in the various aspects of the project including setting up a warning system between partner organisations on the most dangerous false information, whether it is a threat to people’s lives or to democratic process during elections.”

The BBC’s initiative includes a joint online media education campaign, sharing experiences, especially around major elections, and is also concerned with facilitating access to public information during elections.

The new project comes in addition to previous initiatives to try to stem the spread of false or “fake news”, in which AFP also participates, such as the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) or the Journalism Trust Initiative launched by Reporters Without Borders.