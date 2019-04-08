Afreimbank posts over $285m earnings for 2018

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has shown strong financial and operational performance in 2018 with a total comprehensive income of 285.4 million dollars.Afreximbank’s President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this in a statement signed by the bank’s Head of Media, Mr. Obi Emekekwue, on Sunday in Abuja.

Oramah disclosed that the sum is the bank’s abridged audited financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

According to him, the total comprehensive income reflects a solid growth of 24 percent compared to 2017 performance of 229.8 million dollars.

He said the increase was mainly due to a higher net income in the period under review, which amounted to 275.9 million dollars compared to 220.5 million dollars recorded in 2017.

He said the bank’s total assets grew by 13 percent from 11.91 billion dollars as at Dec. 31, 2017 to 13.42 billion dollars as at Dec. 31, 2018.

He further said there was solid growth in the net loans and advances, which increased by 30.3 percent.

Oramah said the performance was a reflection of the strength of Afreximbank’s underlying business, while restating commitment to driving the bank’s strategic objectives to strong orderly growth in assets and earnings.