International › APA

Happening now

Afreximbank to provide $500m to Ethiopian commercial banks

Published on 16.09.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Wednesday announced plan to provide $500 million to back up Ethiopian commercial banks through its trade facilitation program.The announcement came after bank held a meeting with the governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Dr. Yinager Dessie and CEOs of 17 commercial banks, on the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation (AfTRAF) program.

The program incorporates various products devised to increase intra-extra African trade volumes, diversify the character of this trade, and assure the confidence of trade partners in the settlement of international trade transactions for critical imports into Africa.

In particular, the programme is designed to enable and escalate trade activities and investments through, among other measures: the provision of bank-to-bank Reimbursement, according to Afreximbank.

The Bank’s interventions in Ethiopia have traditionally been executed through its relationship with the country’s largest financial institution, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

“Today’s forum aims to develop Afreximbank’s strong partnerships with all commercial banks in Ethiopia, and facilitate provision of the AfTRAF Program to 10 other commercial banks in Ethiopia by the end of 2021,” said Rene Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations of Afreximbank.

“The forum serves to demonstrate the Bank’s commitment to support Ethiopia’s efforts to expand its trade capacity and establish the knowledge, infrastructure and resources by which this will be achieved,” he added.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement