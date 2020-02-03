Africa assesses how Brexit affects continent’s footballers

The exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU) is expected to change the fate of sportsmen and women, especially African players playing in the Premier League, one of the most highly rated football leagues in the world.After a process of more than three years, London and Brussels officially signed their divorce last Friday. With Brexit, the Great Britain is leaving the Schengen area, where the free movement of people and goods was guaranteed, with a bang.

As a result, the Premier League, the elite football league, would be affected by this political decision, which would also have economic and social consequences. And for good reason, English clubs, which love talent from all over the world, will have to comply with the new immigration rules.

Before Brexit, Community players, i.e. those from EU member states, faced no obstacles to playing in Her Majesty’s Kingdom.

However, foreigners, especially Africans, were required to have a work permit and to have the approval of the Board of Directors of the English Football Association (FA).

In addition, their eligibility was subject to a series of conditions including the national team’s ranking in the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the number of national team selections.

From the end of Brexit’s transition period in February 2021, players from EU countries will now require visas to play in England. Bilateral agreements between the United Kingdom and other nations of the old continent will therefore be necessary.

For their part, African footballers could suffer the consequences of a possible tightening of the conditions of access to the Premier League.

While the Bosman ruling has so far allowed the unlimited transfer of sportsmen and women between EU member states, Brexit could have an impact on the number of Africans playing in professional competitions in the UK.

Under Article 48 of the Treaty of Rome on the free movement of workers between EU member states, this decision of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), handed down on 15 December 1995, would become null and void with respect to restrictions on quotas of EU and non-EU sportsmen and women competing in the UK.

In other words, the end of the Bosman ruling for the Premier League will mean the end of restrictions on the number of sportsmen and women of the nationalities concerned in English professional competition.

Moreover, if the wishes of certain British specialists are granted, the number of foreigners in this highly publicised competition will be significantly reduced. For a long time, the critics of the influx of foreigners into the Premier League have argued that this is largely responsible for the poor results of the England’s national team. For them, the rush has been a major factor in the flight of local players, often in the shadow of football stars from a variety of backgrounds.

“We are listening to the consequences of this decision which, it is certain, will impact on the international transfer market,” said Thierno Seydi, a player agent quoted by the Senegalese Press Agency (APS, public).

The pioneer of African players in the Premier League is Zimbabwean. It is striker Peter Ndlovu who scored 43 goals in 176 matches for Coventry City (between 1991 and 1997).

In the early 2000s, Cote d’Ivoire’s Didier Drogba, Ghana’s Michael Essien and Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor had galvanised the crowds. Today, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all playing for Africa in a league where money is flowing.