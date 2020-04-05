Africa: Chasing loan waivers against COVID-19 economic impact

As part of efforts to mitigate against the adverse effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, African governments will unite in pushing for loan waivers.During Saturday’s virtual meeting of the Bureau of the African Union Heads of State and Government leaders resolved that waiving loans would go a long way to cushion the deleterious effects of the pandemic which has disrupted all forms of economic activity on the continent.

The leaders said foreign debt is a common challenge for all African countries and agreed to forge a common front in asking bilateral and multilateral partners to waive loans that African countries owe.

They noted that Africa needs an economic stimulus package since the slow down in economic activities occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak will cost the continent jobs and affect incomes of vulnerable populations.

The African leaders are calling for collaboration from international partners and the private sector in rolling out measures to mitigate against the adverse effects of the pandemic.

President Kenyatta, who took part in the teleconference convened by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Africa should step up its coronavirus testing capacity.

He said mass testing will be the only sure way of stopping the spread of the virus.

“As a continent we need to focus on expanding our testing capacity to enable us conduct mass testing as this is the only sure way we will manage this problem,” the Kenyan leader said.

Kenyatta also underscored the need for African countries to support each other.

“Let us buy from each other what we can make on our continent even as we seek help from our international partners,” said Kenyatta.

On intra-Africa trade, the African Heads of State and Government agreed that there is need to keep their territorial borders open for distribution of supplies as this will enable populations to continue having an inhibited access to key commodities such as food and medicines.

They however underscored the need to ensure that the free movement of goods across the continent does not aid the spread of the infectious disease. They tasked their respective ministers of transport and health to establish appropriate safeguard measures.

The leaders resolved to enhance the sharing of experiences on the management of the disease and resources noting that African countries need to support each other now more than ever.

President Emmanuel Macron of France who took part in the virtual meeting as a guest backed Africa’s position saying the continent deserves an economic stimulus package.

He says said the stimulus package will ensure African economies bounce back after the pandemic.

The French leader suggested that African leaders consider a humanitarian approach to the stimulus proposal saying it will ensure people have access to basic needs such as food, shelter and water.

Presidents Macky Sall (Senegal), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt), Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (Mali) and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed participated in the teleconference.