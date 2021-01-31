Africa confirms over 3.5 m COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,534,360 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 89,839 as of Saturday.

A total of 3,014,896 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the African Union (AU) Commission’s healthcare agency disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, said the Africa CDC.

It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunize 60% of its 1.3 billion African people.

Morocco, Egypt, Seychelles and Guinea reportedly had begun vaccinations, while Mauritius announced the start of its campaign this week.