International › APA

Happening now

Africa confirms over 3.5 m COVID-19 cases

Published on 31.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,534,360 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 89,839 as of Saturday.

A total of 3,014,896 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the African Union (AU) Commission’s healthcare agency disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, said the Africa CDC.

It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunize 60% of its 1.3 billion African people.

Morocco, Egypt, Seychelles and Guinea reportedly had begun vaccinations, while Mauritius announced the start of its campaign this week. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top