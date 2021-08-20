Africa confirms over 7.3m COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,354,862 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 185,706. Some 6,484,952 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 2,624,254 while the northern African country Morocco reported 772,394 cases so far, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.