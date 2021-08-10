Africa Covid deaths at 178,160

Africa has recorded 178,160 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, in a statement said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,074,924.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 178,160 while 6,173,498 patients across the continent recovered from the disease, the statement said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the highest number of cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,540,222 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 701,325 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

The surge is driven by public fatigue with key health measures and an increased spread of variants.

To date, the Delta variant, which is currently the most transmissible of all variants, has been detected in 21 African countries, while the Alpha variant is in 35 countries and Beta in 30.