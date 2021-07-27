International › APA

Happening now

Africa Covid latest: cases at 6,475,582

Published on 27.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,475,582 as of Monday afternoon.The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic has reached 164,383 while 5,674,552 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

 South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

 South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 2,377, 823, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 579,272 cases as of Monday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top