Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 Draw Live

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 live from Cairo.

El Hadj Diouf is in the building…..

18:10: A reminder of the various pots

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Cote d’ivoire, Guinea, Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinee Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, Burundi

18;03: Mauritania will be participating at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time this is the man behind that achievement: Corentin Martins who is in Cairo

18:00: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is in the house. He knows a thing or two about the competition. The former defender reach the final of the competition in 2002 where the Teranga Lions lost to the Indomitable Lions on penalties.

From a legend to a coach 🔥 Aliou Cissé has been doing his magic with 🇸🇳 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YeaadG1zsp — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

17:59: The stage is set as the draw awaits us

Our first look at the main stage today! ✨#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/qCYcT0KU7V — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

17:55: Cameroon is highly represented at the event with two former captains, Rigobert Song and Joseph Antoine Bell in the building. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is equally in Cairo.

17:53:Two-time African Player of the year, Senegal’s El Hadji is also part of tonight’s party. Will he get his nation the lucky draw?

17:51: Morocco’s asssistant coach and former striker Moustapha Hadji will also have the task of drawing the balls

17:49: Alongside him, Ahmed Hassan, record holder of the number of caps with Egypt (184), will proudly represent the host country.

17:47: Caf has selected a group of ex African football stars to conduct the draw amongst them 2015 Afcon winner and four-time winner of the CAF African Player of the Year award, Ivory Coast’s Yaya Touré.

17:44: Caf revealed the composition of the various pots for the draw yesterday. You can read the full story by clicking on the link here:

17;42: The competition will be played this year for the first time with 24 teams in a new-look format.

17:40: In under thirty minutes we are going to find out the various groups for Africa Cup of Nations that takes place in Egypt in June.