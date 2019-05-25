International › APA

Africa Day Celebrated Across World

Published on 25.05.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

The 56th anniversary of the birth of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), precursor of the African Union, is being celebrated across the world.In  connection with the Africa Day, AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on  Saturday said it is here in Addis Ababa, following a protracted and  heated debate, that the Heads of State and Government of 32 newly  independent African states created the OAU.

After  centuries of domination, oppression, enslavement and slave  exploitation, Africa woke up and became aware of its strength and the  underlying force behind that strength: its dignity in unity, he noted.

According  to him, there are, however, still many hurdles to overcome before  Africa’s independence and unity fully blossom. “This would only come  about when every African lives in peace, has free access to quality  universal education, to full physical and mental health, to decent and  remunerative job, to social and cultural development, to good democratic  governance in the strict respect of his fundamental rights.”

The  theme of the day, “Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced  Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”,  in itself sufficiently demonstrates the acuteness of our challenges and  the urgent and imperative need to work together to ensure to all African  citizens the inalienable right to live free, dignified and be  productive.

Mahamat  pointed out that it is needless to recall on this great day the primary  duty of all African states to guarantee these fundamental and  inalienable rights.

The  humanitarian organizations which I commend and thank for the assistance  they continue to provide to the African refugees and returnees are  called upon to redouble their efforts.

