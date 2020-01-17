Africa Forum: Symposium on Cameroon to hold in Kenya come April

500 Cameroonians from all works of life are awaited at the symposium on Cameroon convened by the Africa Forum and scheduled to take place in Kenya come April this year.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Executive Director of the Africa Forum, Dr John Tasha.

According to the release, through this symposium, the Africa Forum seeks to be informed on the ongoing challenges facing the country and see to what extend it could lend its support to the peaceful resolution of those challenges.

For this to be effective, the Forum counts on the participation of five hundred Cameroonians representing a variety of stakeholders including, opinion leaders, civil society, the government of Cameroon, political parties, traditional authorities, religious bodies, different groups, youth leaders, the Cameroonian Diaspora and more.

Prior to the symposium, the Africa Forum created a website, www.symposiumcameroon.com that could permit Cameroonians to start contributing by sharing their opinions on the causes and possible solutions to the crisis currently rocking some regions in Cameroon.

Thanks to this platform, all Cameroonians wishing to partake in the symposium have been invited to fill the form available on the website.

On July 2, 2019, the Africa Forum which is a grouping of former African Heads of State and Government and other African leaders had in a release announced its intention to convene a symposium on Cameroon’s socio-political situation.