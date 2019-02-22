Africa honoured at fifth fisheries fair

Several African delegations represented by ministers in charge of the fisheries sector witnessed in Agadir, Morocco, Wednesday’s opening of the fifth Halieutis Fair.Their presence testified to the desire to identify new avenues for cooperation in the fisheries sector between Morocco and other countries on the continent.

The Halieutis Fair, attended by more than 250 exhibitors from some 40 countries, is offering a series of meetings and conferences until February 24 to discuss current events, challenges and prospects in the sector where the sustainable development of the ocean economy is at the heart of concerns.

Under the theme “New technologies in fisheries: for a better fishing contribution to the blue economy,” the event also focuses on innovative solutions that can be implemented by sea fishing and aquaculture operators.

Since its launch, as part of the Halieutis strategy for the development of the Moroccan maritime fisheries sector, this key biennial event in Africa has established itself as a seminal moment for exchanges, partnerships and reflections, providing a privileged framework for dialogue between professionals.