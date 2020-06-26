Africa Logistics names Ethiopian Airlines as largest carrier in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines ranked the largest carrier in Africa in terms of the number of passengers it carries, destinations it serves, fleet size, and revenue, Africa Logistics has announced on Friday.Ethiopian has also been ranked the world’s 4th largest airline by the number of countries served.

The Airline carried more than 13.3 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of May 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent as compared with the same period a year earlier, it was indicated.

EgyptAir, Moroccan national carrier, Air Algeria, Comair Limited, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, Tunisair, Mango Airlines and Flysafair are the other best Airlines listed by Africa.

Started in 1945, the state-owned airline flies to 100 international destinations, as well as 21 domestic routes across the continent, and it also has an air freight service.