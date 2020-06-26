International › APA

Happening now

Africa Logistics names Ethiopian Airlines as largest carrier in Africa

Published on 26.06.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines ranked the largest carrier in Africa in terms of the number of passengers it carries, destinations it serves, fleet size, and revenue, Africa Logistics has announced on Friday.Ethiopian has also been ranked the world’s 4th largest airline by the number of countries served.

The Airline carried more than 13.3 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of May 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent as compared with the same period a year earlier, it was indicated.

EgyptAir, Moroccan national carrier, Air Algeria, Comair Limited, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, Tunisair, Mango Airlines and Flysafair are the other best Airlines listed by Africa.

      

Started in 1945, the state-owned airline flies to 100 international destinations, as well as 21 domestic routes across the continent, and it also has an air freight service.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top