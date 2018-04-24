Africa loses $50bn to illicit financial flow annually – AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says that Africa loses about $50 billion annually to illicit financial flow in the Continent.The Director, Nigerian office of the AfDB, Mr. Ebrima Faal, told the workshop on the Role of Parliament in Combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa on Tuesday in Abuja that “estimates on illicit financial flows are highly disparate due to differences in methodologies”.

“Current estimates suggest Africa could be losing more than 50 billion dollars annually in Illicit Financial Flows.

“This is about the same size as total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) or total remittance flows and slightly higher than Overseas Development Assistance (ODA),” he said

He noted that these estimates may well be lower than actual outflows as accurate data do not exist for all African countries.

The report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted Faal as saying that some discrete forms of illicit financial flows are excluded and not easy to track or estimated.

According to him, the workshop is aimed at reviewing the challenges of illicit financial flows and learning from the good practices adopted by experts in their fight against the menace.

He added that the workshop would provide the participants the opportunity to share experiences in recovering the proceeds of crime from criminals as well as explore the role that parliamentarians can play in facilitating the work of the practitioners.

He explained that the role of the Parliament in promoting economic recovery and sustainable development was fundamental.

Faal assured that the AfDB would always support the capacity building of African Parliaments to help strengthen their oversight function.