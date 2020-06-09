Africa loses over 5,300 people to COVID-19 – CDC

Published on 09.06.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Africa has lost 5,334 people to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.Africa CDC said the death toll came from 195,875 confirmed cases of Covid-19 which have seen 86,068 patients recovering from the disease.

South Africa has the highest confirmed cases on the continent, followed by Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

In South Africa on Tuesday surpassed the 50,000 mark for Covid-19 cases, with 26,099 recoveries and 1,080 deaths.

Meanwhile, opposition Economic Freedom Front leader Julius Malema said his party would no longer be part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s consultative meetings on Covid-19.

Malema has accused Ramaphosa of making unilateral decisions concerning the latest details of the lockdown, which the former has vehemently been supporting from the start.

“Don’t listen to the African National Congress government. Don’t listen to the president. Don’t listen to the minister.

“Listen to the World Health Organisation on how we can protect ourselves from Covid-19,” an angry Malema said.