Africa needs $1.2trillion yearly for Agenda 2063 – ECA boss

Africa needs up to $1.2 trillion additional finance every year to achieve Agenda 2063 of its union and UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, UNECA Chief announced on Friday.Addressing the 51st session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, UNECA Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary Dr. Vera Songwe said Africa needs to grow by minimum of 8.8 percent annually, given the estimated population growth rate of 2.5 percent annum in order to achieve the targets of halving both poverty and inequality by 2030.

She said this requires investment levels to reach 21.4 percent of GDP for the continent to speed up economic diversification and enhance its global competitiveness.

Speaking on the significance of recently endorsed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Songwe said with the implementation of AfCFTA household spending is expected to grow at 3.9 percent per annum to reach $2.1 trillion and corporate spending is expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2025.

“But we should carry out a broader review of our macroeconomic policies focusing on fiscal policy whether it will be fit for purpose to help us not only to adapt and to make the most of AfCFTA, but more broadly to achieve Agenda 2063 and the SDGs. After all, recent estimates indicate that we need an estimated $600 billion to 1.2 trillion in additional finance annually” Songwe explained.

“Through the implementation of AfCFTA, we can generate the kind of growth that can support economic diversification, industrialization and development in the continent” she claimed.

Songwe said AfCFTA is likely to affect only around 7 percent of Africa’s total import under current trade patterns but is expected to increase GDP by between 1 to 6 percent, which would broaden the tax base and boost revenue collection from other sources.

“Manufactured products make up 46 percent of Intra-African trade and only 22 percent of Africa’s tarde with the rest of the world, so boosting intra-African trade through the AfCFTA is likely to support the continent’s industrialization” she pointed out.

“Indeed, according to our estimates, AfCFTA would increase Africa’s industrial exports by over 50 percent by 2022.” She added.

On March 21st 2018, 44 African Union member states signed the AfCFTA in Kigali, Rwanda and a further six members signed the Kigali declaration committing to signing the deal following the finalization of domestic review.

“The bottom line is that we need to improve our levels of fiscal space. This includes boosting tax revenues, improving the efficiency of tax expenditure management, tackling illicit financial flows and making use of private finance for public projects and sustainable public borrowing” according to the Under-Secretary-General.

She said Africa needs to expand its tax bases, formalise the informal sector which in some African countries accounts for 50 to 80 percent of GDP and largely untaxed.

In 2017, Africa recorded a growth rate of 3.1 percent, up from 1.6 percent in 2016.

Growth is forecast to rise to 3.6 percent in 2018 and 3.8 percent in 2019.