Africa open for business, says Ramaphosa

The African continent boasts of huge potential for economic growth, making it a lucrative option for keen investors from overseas, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.“Africa is open for business,” the president said when he addressed delegates at the Japan-Africa Public-Private Forum on Thursday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

He added: “In 2017, Africa’s exports to Asia as a whole were worth around US$64 billion, of which Japan accounted for around $8.30.

“However, the current basket of exports is very much commodity-based, exposing African countries to price fluctuations and denying them the opportunity to extract additional value from these commodities.”

The president highlighted diversification and the shift towards greater production of intermediate and final consumer and industrial products as the next step for African economies.

He said while government was a key role player in growing economies, it cannot take on the task alone.

The forum was graced by ministers and deputy ministers, business leaders from Africa and Japan who discussed ways to strengthen trade relations in a mutually beneficial manner.

“This forum is about cooperation and collaboration, not only between different countries, but also between the public and private sectors in those countries,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the social and economic challenges on the African continent “will not be effectively addressed if governments and business do not work together.”

“Similarly, we will not be able to expand trade and investment relations between Japan and African countries unless our respective governments, state-owned entities and other public institutions are aligned with the work of the private sector,” Ramaphosa said.

He called on African countries to take a hold of the opportunity to learn from Japan in order for their economies to be more effectively integrated into the global economy.

“In pursuing its economic development, Africa can learn much from Japan’s Kaizen philosophy, with its emphasis on productivity improvement, efficiency, support for SMMEs and skills development,” he said.

While the president emphasised on the transfer of skills, the need to create jobs by tapping into the young unemployed population and growing the manufacturing sector as a fertile ground for growth, he added that investment was central to the realisation of the plans.

“A necessary condition for all these efforts to succeed is a massive increase in investment in the continent. As a country, we have realised that we will not be able to grow our own economy and reduce unemployment and inequality without a massive increase in both domestic and foreign direct investment,” the president said.

He made reference to his new investment drive that aims to generate at least US$100 billion in new investments over the next five years for the country, adding that South Africa was a stable country ready for investment.

While Japan is among the top 10 investors in South Africa with 280 companies – such as Toyota, Isuzu and NGK operating in South Africa — Ramaphosa said the financial and technology sectors are areas for growth.

“The increase in digitisation and use of cutting edge technology and innovation are critical factors for Africa to ensure it takes advantage of the fourth industrial revolution.

“There is also great potential in financial services. African economies need capital and Africa’s people need banking. We therefore invite Japanese banks to expand their presence on the African continent which, among other things, would greatly facilitate trade and investment between Japan and Africa,” the president said.