Africa: Pregnant girls, young mothers barred from school – Report

Tens of thousands of pregnant girls and adolescent mothers are banned or discouraged from attending school across Africa, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Thursday, ahead of the Day of the African Child on June 16.The 44-page report, “Leave No Girl Behind in Africa: Discrimination in Education Against Pregnant Students and Adolescent Mothers,” draws on extensive HRW research on the rights of girls in Africa.

The rights group examined national laws, policies, and practices that block or support pregnant girls’ and adolescent mothers’ right to primary and secondary education in all African Union (AU) member countries.

Africa has one of the highest rates of adolescent pregnancy in the world.

African governments should urgently adopt laws and policies to ensure that schools allow and support pregnant girls to stay in school and to return to school after having a child, said the report issued in Nairobi.

“In many African countries, pregnant girls and adolescent mothers are forced out of school and denied their right to education,” said Elin Martínez, children’s rights researcher at HRW.

“While some progress has been made, the African Union needs to work closely with all its member countries to ensure that no girl is denied her right to an education because she becomes pregnant,” she added.

In recent years, many African governments have made strong commitments to ensure that pregnant girls and mothers can attend school.

However, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania still ban pregnant girls or adolescent mothers from government schools, said HRW.

The report further notes that girls who become pregnant in many African countries are barred from education.

Many countries also do not have policies for re-entry after giving birth.

Some countries with high rates of adolescent pregnancy, such as Angola and Burkina Faso, lack policies to manage adolescent pregnancy in schools.

According to the report, in some countries, school officials resort to harmful means to identify pregnant girls, including forced pregnancy tests, and stigmatize and publicly shame or expel them.

The report singled out countries in northern Africa that generally lack policies related to the treatment of pregnant girls in schools.

“Some impose heavy penalties and punishments on girls and women who are reported to have had sexual relationships outside of wedlock. Girls and young women with children, who are often perceived as bringing dishonor to their communities, are ridiculed, isolated, or even imprisoned, and are not expected to stay in school,” the report pointed out.

Progress is evident in 26 African countries that have laws or policies that protect adolescent girls’ education during pregnancy and motherhood, HRW said.

Four – including Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire – guarantee girls the right to continue school during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Another 22 including Kenya and Malawi have conditional “re-entry” policies.

Benin, Cape Verde, and Senegal have revoked punitive policies, and adopted ones that support girls’ return to school, the report noted.