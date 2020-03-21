Africa receives test kits, masks, protective gear from Chinese billionaire amid COVID-19

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Friday donated COVID-19 testing kits to a number of African countries including Rwanda comprising of 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 protective gear.According to the Ministry of Health, increased medical support will enable Rwanda to assess the full extent of the coronavirus’ spread.

The medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have delivered to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia earlier this week, where Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has agreed to take the lead in overseeing their distribution to other African countries.

The foundation also announced plans to provide online training materials to help medical institutions in Africa cope with coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus has become pandemic with more cases being confirmed in almost every corner of the world.

Rwandan Government has urged residents to continue to observe instructions from health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large

Rwanda is one of the 38 African countries to have reported cases of the virus by Friday, March.20

There are now more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.