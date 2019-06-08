International › APA

Happening now

Africa records 3.2 percent growth rate in 2018-Report

Published on 08.06.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

All sub-regions of Africa recorded a growth rate of 3.2 percent in 2018, while the fastest growing sub-region, East Africa, registered 6.2 percent, the Economic Report on Africa in 2019 reported.The  report by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)  released Friday stated that the fastest growing sub-region in Africa,  with growth rising from 6.1 percent in 2017 to 6.2 percent in 2018, is  driven by strong public spending on infrastructure and rising domestic  demand.   

Growth  in the sub-region reflected strong growth in Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya,  Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda with only Burundi growing at below 3  percent, the report added.

According  to the report, Africa grew by 3.2 percent in 2018, slightly lower from  3.4 percent in 2017 buoyed by improved global growth that was increasing  demand for Africa’s exports due to rising commodity prices and higher  investments in infrastructure.

This  growth rate is not sufficient to eradicate poverty and achieve the  other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 which the continent  needs to beef up to double digit by boosting its current investment from  25 percent of GDP.

ECA  Macroeconomics and Governance Director Adam Elhiraika said Africa needs  to triple this growth if countries are to achieve the goals.

“Africa  will need to raise an estimated 11 percent of its GDP per year for the  next 10 years to close the financing gap and attain the SDGs,” he  pointed out.

Elhiraika  further noted that Africa has to accelerate growth to double digit as  the current 25 percent GDP of the continent is much lower than the 32  percent in East Asia.

In  order to achieve the goals, studies estimate the financing needs for  Africa to be in the range of 614 billion to 638 billion in a year.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top