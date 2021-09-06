Africa records over 7.91m COVID cases

Africa recorded 7,910,086 COVID-19 cases in the past 20 months, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 199,500.

Some 7,143,322 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,819,945 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 884,085 cases as of Monday afternoon, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.