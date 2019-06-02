Africa region gets new W/Bank Country Director

Mr. Nathan Belete has been appointed as Country Director for Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Cabo Verde and Mauritania in the Africa Region of the World Bank.Avvording to a statement by the bank on Sunday, Belete replaces Mrs. Louise Cord who will complete her assignment on June 30, 2019 after four years in charge of the World Bank’s program in these countries.

Mr. Belete will visit Dakar from June 18 to 20 to meet with the Senegalese authorities, the World Bank said.

Mr. Belete, an Ethiopian national, joined the World Bank in 2000 as a young professional and has since held various positions including as an agricultural specialist for the World Bank in China and India.

He also served as Sector Leader for Sustainable Development in East Africa, Sector Manager for Sustainable Development in Indonesia.

Mr. Belete’s top priorities will be to oversee the Bank’s policy dialogue and strategic engagements with the respective governments, key stakeholders, and development partners, facilitate and enhance collaboration with the World Bank Group to achieve the twin goals (end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity, and effectively lead the country team to identify innovative development solutions for all clients.