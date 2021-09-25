International › APA

Happening now

Africa sees drop in new COVID cases

Published on 25.09.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said it is encouraged by the recent downward trend in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases registered across Africa.”Between the periods of September 13-19, a total of 104,000 new cases were reported across the continent, and this represents a 22 percent decrease in the number of new cases reported during that period compared to the previous week” he said in a statement on Friday.

“If you look at the four-week period between August 30 and September 19, we observed a 19 percent average decrease in new cases reported during this period. We continue to be encouraged by the progress we are seeing in several countries as they move towards full vaccination”, said Dr Nkengasong.

Meanwhile, speaking at the weekly briefing on September 23, Dr. Nkengasong, confirmed that the institution will be launching its Eastern regional collaborative center in Kenya very soon.

“We will be launching our regional collaborating center in Kenya. There are five regional collaborating centers, i.e. Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, and Gabon.” He said

These centers have been operating, but some of them have not been officially launched. This occasion will be for launching the center in the presence of several ministers from the republic of Kenya., he said 

