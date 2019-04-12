Africa soccer greats to grace AfCON draw

African football great, including the likes of four-time Player of the Year winner, the Ivorian Yaya Toure have been invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to take part in Friday’s African Nations Cup draw in Cairo, Egypt.The tournament which will feature 24 teams takes place in Egypt in June 2019.

CAF announced in a tweet on Thursday that Toure and other stars such as Senegal’s El Hadj Diouf, Cameroon’s Rigobert Song (African champion in 2000 and 2002) and the Nigerian Emmanuel Amunike have been confirmed for the occasion.