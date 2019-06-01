International › APA

Happening now

Africa stage Palestine solidarity protests

Published on 01.06.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Thousands took to the streets in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa on Friday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation.The protests were part of the worldwide Quds Day protests which take place on the last Friday of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadaan.

In Nigeria, demonstrations took place in Yobe State, Katsina, and Sokoto State while hundreds gathered at the National mosque in the capital, Abuja.  Protesters called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestine and criticized Muhammadu Buhari’s normalization of ties with Israel. 

The Nigerian government has invited Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, to attend Democracy Day celebrations on June 12. 

If Netanyahu were to honour the invitation, it would be the first time in 61 years that an Israeli prime minister set foot on Nigerian soil. 

According to Israel’s ambassador to Nigeria,  Shimon Ben-Shosan, Israel also wants Buhari to visit Israel.  

In Mombasa, Kenyans lambasted the Trump administration’s “Deal of the  Century” and called it an imperialist deal. 

“Palestine is not for sale,”  was the message of the Kenya Palestine Solidarity Movement and its  supporters.  

Smaller protests were also held in the capital, Nairobi.

In Johannesburg, South African protesters gathered at the Johannesburg  City Council to call on the City Council to adopt a motion to rename  Sandton Drive after Palestinian resistance icon, Leila Khaled. 

According  to spokesperson, Alex Mdakane, a motion to rename the road was brought  to council by the ANC in November 2018, which passed with a majority. 

“To date, however, the Democratic Alliance-led executive, under Mayor  Herman Mashaba, is preventing the implementation of this street name  change,” explained Mdakane. 

Protest actions were also held in Cape Town.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top