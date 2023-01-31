Africa to create environment for electric vehicles

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) will provide a technical assistance grant of one million dollars to the Green Mobility Facility for Africa (GMFA).Africa contributes very little to global warming. And the continent plans to do more to preserve the environment by promoting greener transport. SEFA will provide a $1 million technical assistance grant to GMFA.

The SEFA grant will support the creation of an enabling environment for electric vehicles, the development of business models and guidelines for the public and private sectors. It will also enable the development of a bankable pipeline of electric mobility projects, regional coordination and knowledge.

GMFA provides technical assistance and investment capital to accelerate and expand private sector investment in sustainable transport solutions in seven countries: Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

“We believe that GMFA will have a significant impact on the African market by accelerating the shift to green mobility, reducing over 2,175,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions and facilitating the creation of 19,000 full-time jobs,” said Nnenna Nwabufo, Director General of the AfDB’s Regional Development and Service Delivery Office for East Africa.

“Future demand for mobility solutions and vehicle ownership is expected to increase with rapid urbanisation, population growth and economic development. We are delighted to receive this support from the AfDB. We see this as a vote of confidence in our efforts to move to e-mobility solutions and advance Rwanda’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Rwanda Development Board boss, Clare Akamanzi.