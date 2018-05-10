Africa trade pact to boost Kenya, Djibouti ties-Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening said the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement offers Kenya and Djibouti opportunity to increase public and private partnerships towards better prosperity.Kenyatta said the agreement provides solutions to remove bottlenecks that have traditionally hampered intra-Africa trade.

He said the continental trade pact is a significant milestone for Africa as it heralds the dawn of a new era for Africa.

“This will provide impetus towards achieving the African Union flagship projects as projected in Agenda 2063,” said Kenyatta during a state banquet in honour of Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in the country for a three day state visit.

Kenya is expected to deposit instruments of ratification of the CFTA to the AU Commission on Thursday this week.

Kenyatta said President Guelleh’s visit to Kenya will give new energy to drive the cooperation between Kenya and Djibouti especially in people to people partnership.

“I am delighted to note that we have a vibrant community of Kenyan diaspora in Djibouti, who have been working well with our Djiboutian friends in the various sectors of the economy, including the education, banking, hospitality, transport sectors and in the non-governmental organizations,” said Kenyatta.

He also encouraged the private sector in Djibouti to explore ways of working with Kenya through joint ventures particularly in the big four priority sectors of providing universal healthcare, construction of affordable housing, manufacturing and value addition as well as food security.

Guelleh said Kenya and Djibouti have comparatively advantage, which can be optimized and put into qualitative combination to broaden the scope of regional integration.

“Kenya has successfully positioned itself as the African leader in geothermal energy exploration and exploitation, and Djibouti is very much eager to learn from the expertise and know how so as to exploit its enormous geothermal resources,” said the Djibouti President.

He pointed out that the signing of Agreement on Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments would go a long way in promoting trade between the two countries as it creates conducive environment for investment.