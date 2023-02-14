Africa urged to speed up inclusive economic recovery

Following the multiple financial, health, and climate crises affecting Africa, countries in the continent should accelerate inclusive recovery efforts to boost economic growth, the Economic Commission for Africa’s Acting Executive Secretary, Antonio Pedro, has urged.A statement issued on Tuesday by UNECA quoted Pedro as saying that the impact of the shocks caused by COVID -19, the war in Ukraine and climate change have pushed more people into extreme poverty and increased inequality worldwide.

“Africa is falling even further behind, with the continent now accounting for the highest proportion of the world’s poor of any region globally,” Pedro warned, emphasizing that the growing number of newly poor and vulnerable people makes it harder to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

“Recovery efforts must be pro-poor and inclusive, with a view to fostering a new social contract that offers equal opportunity for all,” he said, adding that, “It is important that our growth does not leave anyone behind and if we do so then the social contract that is key to have stability and prosperity will be completely disrupted.”

The acting UNECA chief indicated that pro-poor and inclusive recovery must be deliberately incorporated in the design and implementation of policies, including by securing the input of all stakeholders such as Small and Medium Enterprises in such processes.

The 55th Session of ECA’s Committee of Experts of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, a statutory meeting of the ECA will be held from 15 to 17 March 2022.

It will be followed by the Ministerial Segment of the Conference on 20 and 21 March 2023.

The Conference brings together Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development from African member states, governors of central banks, entities of the United Nations system and pan-African financial institutions.