Africa Worldwide Group backs Morocco’s World Cup bid

The think tank Africa Worldwide Group in a statement seen by APA expressed support for Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.“Morocco has given itself the human, infrastructural, hotel, security, technical and operational resources to organize, in the most optimal conditions, the world’s biggest football,” Africa Worldwide Group said in its press release.

“In terms of geo-strategy and geo-equity, Africa is not only a land of opportunity and investment, buts also a vast consumer market for the globalized economy,” it added.

“South Africa, during the organization of the 2010 World Cup, gave evidence and a token of the capabilities and organizational skills of Africans,” it went on.

The think tank said about the candidacy of the Moroccan Kingdom, that it has “competitive and comparative advantages.”

Morocco is competing against a joint bid by USA-Canada-Mexico, the only other candidates for the organization of the 2026 World Cup.

The matter will be decided this week through a vote by member federations at the FIFA Congress in Russia, before the 2018 World Cup tournament gets under way.