AfricaCDC Director wins Melinda Gates Foundation 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award

Published on 26.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Director of the African Union’s Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AfricaCDC, Dr John Nkengasong, has been awarded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award, AU said in a statement said on Friday.The award celebrates an established individual (or group) who has  demonstrated commitment to the global development goals through  impactful work during or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in their  country and/or globally.

On behalf of the Chairperson of the AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat,  Commissioner Amira congratulated the 2020 winner and paid tribute to  him for his leadership, dedication, passion, patience, engagement with  other public health officials, building of partnerships, and  coordination of member states in the continental COVID19 response.

“After working with you for the past four years, I can attest that  you deserve this award and that you are really a goalkeeper” the  Commissioner said.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Nkengasong paid tribute to the  leadership of the African Union, particularly the Chair of the AU  Commission Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chair of the AU, President Cyril  Ramaphosa of South Africa and Commissioner Amira, for their “unwavering  support for the Africa CDC, and their leadership in the COVID19  response”.

While acknowledging the successes achieved by the continent,  including the current trend of reduced rate of COVID19 infections in  many of the regions, the AfricaCDC Director cautioned that the fight  against the disease is far from over, and called for continued strong  partnerships, solidarity and unity of purpose among member states.

“We are fighting a war, a war that we have to win as a continent.  This is the moment for Africa to come together, coordinate and cooperate  in order to survive”, he said.

A message from Bill and Melinda Gates, read, in part, “You are an  important and central voice for Africa’s medical community, but more  broadly, your collaborative work across continents and your advocacy for  equitable healthcare for all, demonstrate  s  exactly what it means to be a Goalkeeper”.

