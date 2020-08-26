African businesses shift new technologies in response to COVID-19-Survey

African businesses are shifting towards new technologies in response to COVID-19 in the continent, a survey issued by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has revealed.According the second comprehensive survey conducted on-line on the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact across Africa, reduced opportunities to meet new customers; drop in demand; and lack of cash flow are the top three challenges faced by the companies in the continent.

The survey noted that companies across the continent have faced serious disruptions in both supply and market due to COVID-19 with unfair pricing are also seen as a major concern.

Feedback from companies about government assistance is mixed with nearly two-thirds of the respondents indicating from moderate to no satisfaction.

As a consequence, “50 percent of the respondents approached financial institutions from which 25 percent got positive responses; among the latter, 42 percent were not satisfied with the service due to high interest rates, delays and collateral requirements,” pointed out the survey.

When it comes to their performance, companies are currently working at about half their capacity.

The survey indicated that two-thirds of the surveyed companies have identified new opportunities in response to the crisis.

Those opportunities attest to a clear shift towards new technologies, particularly the development of online platforms for e-commerce.

While, the current share of e-commerce revenues remain relatively small (16 percent) due to challenges around internet connectivity, payment gateways and logistics.

It was pointed out that nearly half (47 percent) of the companies are moving or planning to move towards innovative/digital solutions through collaborations and partnerships.