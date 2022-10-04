African Climate Change Actors Meet in Kinshasa to Prepare COP27

Climate representatives from more than 40 countries are gathered in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, to discuss a common position ahead of the COP27 meeting scheduled for November in Egypt.

The Congolese prime minister led calls on Monday for a surge in funding to stop global warming and fight its impacts. “I hope that the discussions will include the cases of the leading forces, the result of which has been some European countries returning to the use of polluting energy sources they had previously banned in order to avoid the incalculable consequences of an energy deficit imposed on them by the war in Ukraine“, said DRC Prime-Minister Jean Michel Sama Lukonde.

The Congolese environment minister reminded participants that the continent had contributed little to climate change.

“Africa is in a dilemma, when we are responsible for only 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, what to do in the circumstances? Exploit our resources and feed our children and grandchildren or question these resources by letting our children and grandchildren die of hunger? “, asked Ève Bazaiba Masudi, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the DRC.

With the organisation of these meetings, the DRC wants to consolidate its position as a country that is solving climate issues and consolidating its environmental leadership ambitions.

PRECOP27 will also allow the DRC to conclude bilateral and multilateral partnerships with the aim of advancing the agendas concerning climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The meeting is also an opportunity for the country to showcase its environmental potential as the world’s second largest tropical forest, which has already become the world’s leading ecological lung.

Last month, scientists from around the world met in Yangambi, a town in the territory of Isangi in the province of Tshopo, located on the right bank of the Congo River, 100 kilometres west of the city of Kisangani. They discussed the contribution of the forests of the Congo Basin and other tropical basins of the planet to the fight against climate change. An assessment will be made and new perspectives explored