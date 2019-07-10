African countries urged to adopt strategies to counter violent extremism

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said African countries need to have strong strategies to deal with violent extremism but must also engage capabilities to disengage, rehabilitate and reintegrate those who reject terrorist ideologies.Kenyatta said that terrorism is a Pan-African challenge and as such, Africa must come up with joint responses and solutions.

“I call on the African Union to generate a powerful political consensus for confronting and defeating terrorism and all other forms of violent extremism conducive to terrorism,” said the President.

He said Africa must speak boldly and with one voice, “declaring to the enemies of freedom that we shall not relent and we shall prevail.”

He made the remarks in Nairobi during the opening ceremony of the conference dubbed African regional high-level conference on counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism conducive to terrorism and addressed by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

He said the African Union, the UN and other conference participants should come up with strategies that deny terror groups the space to grow in Africa.

“Discussions and solutions should propose multi-faceted approaches to combating terrorism, extremism and radicalisation that confront the vice on the battlefield, in places of worship, in market squares, in our schools and in our homes,” he said.

Kenyatta called on African states to enhance both their internal capacities to deal with terrorism as well as their preparedness to deal cross border threats.

He said Africa has the means and the will to defeat terrorism, adding that a win against the vice will be a victory for humanity.

He said more should be done by African governments to prevent incitement and recruitment to weaken terrorism.

He called on Africans to stand together and never cede any ground to terrorists saying terror groups should not be allowed to hold any territory on the continent.

The President said multi-national military missions that deny terrorists territory need to have strong mandates, appropriate force enablers and multipliers.

He said such forces should be deployed alongside a comprehensive terrorism sanctions regime, and implemented together with a political strategy for stabilisation and the delivery of services to the population if they are to be successful.

The conference, attended by thousands of participants from across Africa, will run for two days.