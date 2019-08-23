African doctors laud Nigeria for establishing humanitarian, disaster ministry

African Doctors for Africa (AfDA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the
creation of the Humanitarian and Disaster Ministry, saying it is a recognition of the efforts of
Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations towards achieving a better society.Buhari had on Wednesday while swearing in the 43 ministers, assigned Mrs. Sadiya Umar
Faruk as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social
Development.
The NGO in a statement by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Ver-or Ngutor, in Abuja on
Thursday, explained that by the creation of the ministry, all humanitarian activities would
be better coordinated for optimal benefits.
“The need for humanitarian services has increased in Nigeria over the years as a result of
population explosion, health challenges, conflicts and disaster related issues.
“Creating a ministry to oversee the activities of the players in the sector is a testimony to the
fact that the Federal Government appreciates the contributions of the various humanitarian
groups in the country and the challenges associated with it.
“With the ministry in place, the issue of duplication of efforts could be eliminated by ensuring
that all underserved communities get attention from services offered by different
organisations.
“Having poor network with peers has often led to lack of communication, if
non-governmental organisations do not disclose what they are doing for a certain
community, efforts could be duplicated, conflicts about the ways a certain problem
should be faced in a region could arise, and they could be missing the opportunity to
learn best practices from other NGOs,” the statement noted.
The doctors also congratulated the minister for the appointment, noting that it was like
putting a round peg in a round hole, as she understood the magnitude of humanitarian needs
in the country.
“Having served as a Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees,
Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister parades all that is required to
discharge the duties of her office,” the statement added.
African doctors for Africa is an NGO that seeks to create public consciousness that results
in comprehensive general health delivery in Nigeria and Africa through advocacy, strategic
partnership, community mobilisation, general health education, consultancy services and
treatment of general health diseases.
…