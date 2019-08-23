African doctors laud Nigeria for establishing humanitarian, disaster ministry

Published on 23.08.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

African Doctors for Africa (AfDA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the

creation of the Humanitarian and Disaster Ministry, saying it is a recognition of the efforts of

Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations towards achieving a better society.Buhari had on Wednesday while swearing in the 43 ministers, assigned Mrs. Sadiya Umar

Faruk as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social

Development.

The NGO in a statement by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Ver-or Ngutor, in Abuja on

Thursday, explained that by the creation of the ministry, all humanitarian activities would

be better coordinated for optimal benefits.

“The need for humanitarian services has increased in Nigeria over the years as a result of

population explosion, health challenges, conflicts and disaster related issues.

“Creating a ministry to oversee the activities of the players in the sector is a testimony to the

fact that the Federal Government appreciates the contributions of the various humanitarian

groups in the country and the challenges associated with it.

“With the ministry in place, the issue of duplication of efforts could be eliminated by ensuring

that all underserved communities get attention from services offered by different

organisations.

“Having poor network with peers has often led to lack of communication, if

non-governmental organisations do not disclose what they are doing for a certain

community, efforts could be duplicated, conflicts about the ways a certain problem

should be faced in a region could arise, and they could be missing the opportunity to

learn best practices from other NGOs,” the statement noted.

The doctors also congratulated the minister for the appointment, noting that it was like

putting a round peg in a round hole, as she understood the magnitude of humanitarian needs

in the country.

“Having served as a Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees,

Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister parades all that is required to

discharge the duties of her office,” the statement added.

African doctors for Africa is an NGO that seeks to create public consciousness that results

in comprehensive general health delivery in Nigeria and Africa through advocacy, strategic

partnership, community mobilisation, general health education, consultancy services and

treatment of general health diseases.

…