African economies see declining inflow of FDI: ECA Officials

African economies have seen declining in flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over the past years, Economic Commission of Africa’s (ECA) Regional Integration and Trade Division Director, Stephen Karingi, said Friday.“African economies continue to punch below their weight in terms of attracting foreign direct investment. Moreover, and FDI inflows to the continent reached US$56.6 billion in 2015, they had fallen to less than US$42 billion by 2017. This figure represents less than three percent of the global investment flows,” he said.

The director said investment flows to all African regions fell in 2017 to different degrees though he did not mention how much percent the FDI dropped off in the following years. “The decline has largely been attributed to the end of the commodity super-cycle. Many African economies remain dependent on exports of primary commodities which are particularly prone to shocks.”

“Foreign direct investment is a catalyst of economic growth, structural transformation and regional integration on the continent. African economies need FDI as a means to build productive assets, a vector of positive spill over-effects and an additional and relatively stable source of development finance,” said the ECA Director.

The ECA Director said this while presenting for discussion reports by the ECA on investment issues during the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM2020) Africa regional focused session advancing ideas for action on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Karingi said African countries can surmount a number of policy and regulatory challenges through the AfCFTA to attract greater investment by linking individual chapters of the agreement and achieving coherence on the various policy areas they cover; harmonizing heterogeneous approaches to investment regulation in Africa; clarify the relationship and precedence of the AfCFTA Investment Protocol and IIAs; pool resources to strengthen domestic and regional institutions and the business climate.

“Intra-African investments in particular can be conducive to structural transformation and regional integration in that they can underpin African trade and its industrial contents, enable economies of scale and can facilitate entry into regional and global value chains,” he said.