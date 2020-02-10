African Electronic Trade Group, COMESA sign $20b financial deal

Published on 10.02.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The African Electronic Trade Group on Monday signed a $20 billion financial agreement to advance e-commerce in Africa.The group signed the agreement on the sidelines of AU summit in Addis Ababa with Islamic Development Bank Group, COMESA Business Council (CBC) and 30 Africa Leather and Leather Products companies.

Mulualem Syoum, CEO of the Board of African Electronic Trade Group, said the agreement would help to encourage youth and women entrepreneurs.

The money would be utilized to create 125 million jobs over the coming 15 years by financing 5 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he said.

It will also be utilized to build technical skills development of SMEs, advance digital business facilitation and trade partnerships in the continent.

Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea signed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopian State Minister Hirut Zemene and Don Simeon Oyono, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Equatorial Guinea.

The two countries signed an agreement to cooperate in the tourism, oil and petroleum sectors following the visit of the prime Minister early last month.