African envoys meet Chinese officials over ill-treatment of nationals

Botswana’s ambassador to China Bruce Palai and other African envoys met Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong on Monday to express concern over the alleged ill-treatment of Africans in parts of the Asian country, APA learnt here Tuesday.In a statement, Botswana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting with Chen was meant “to establish the veracity of these reports and to appreciate the policy stand of the Chinese Government on the matter.”

“The meeting provided the necessary platform for the African Group of Ambassadors to present their concerns on the reported incidents of mistreatment of Africans in the city of Guangzhou,” the ministry said.

It said the Chinese government made an undertaking during the meeting to address the concerns raised by African nationals in Guangzhou.

The meeting came in the wake of reports that several Africans living in Guangzhou had been thrown out of their apartments and hotels amid allegations that they were being targeted for compulsory testing for coronavirus.

According to the reports, the Africans were being accused of being behind a new wave of coronavirus cases in the Chinese city.

A number of Batswana were affected by the ill-treatment but the ministry said they are all safe.