African farmers get $ 1.5m insurance payouts after low rainfall

Poor rainfall in parts of Africa has triggered the largest insurance payout to date for vulnerable farmers under an innovative climate risk management scheme known as the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative (R4), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday.Farmers participating in R4 – launched by the WFP and Oxfam America in 2011 – will receive insurance payments totalling $ 1.5 million to compensate for weather-related crop losses in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal and Zambia.

The payout enables nearly 30,000 farming households to cover immediate needs including the purchase of food and payment of children’s school fees.

Many smallholders also invest a portion of the payout in seeds or fertilizers, or in starting small-scale family businesses.

The initiative reaches over 57,000 farmers in Africa who are vulnerable to climate risk.

Insurance is a central component of R4, providing smallholders with protection against extreme weather shocks linked to climate change.

Insurance payments are based on an index of rainfall, vegetation or yield estimates determining the extent of the loss incurred by participating farmers.

Compensation is paid if the index falls below a pre-determined threshold – in this most recent instance, it was because of drought during the growing seasons in the five countries.

“In Malawi, more than 7,000 drought-affected families will receive an insurance payment worth $ 400,000. This is the first time that a weather index insurance programme has delivered payouts at such a large scale in Malawi,“ Benoit Thiry, Country Director for WFP Malawi said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Since 2011, a total of more than $2.4 million have been distributed in payouts to R4 participants in Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Zambia and Malawi as compensation for weather-related losses.