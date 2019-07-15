African Female Volleyball championship: “We did what we had to” – Jean-Rene Akono

Cameroon volleyball lionesses team coach Rene Akono has expressed satisfaction with his girls’ performance at the 2019 African Volleyball championship that ended yesterday in Egypt.

Talking to CRTV journalists few minutes after the lionesses 3 to 2 sets victory over Kenya, Coach Rene Akono praised the performance of his team which according to him did not have proper preparation, but still did their best to retain their title of African champions.

“We are happy to have attained our objective. We defended our title, it wasn’t easy but the girls proved they were great and professional players.”

He disclosed that the girls will rest and later on begin camping ahead of qualifications for the Olympic tournament in Brazil.

Meantime, the volleyball lionesses are awaited today at the Yaounde Nsimalen International airport where they will parade the streets of Yaounde with their trophy.