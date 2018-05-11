African Finance ministers meet in Addis Ababa on AfCFTA

A conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development opened Friday at the United Nations Conference Center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the theme: “The African Continental Free Trade Area – Create a fiscal space for employment and economic diversification.”According to a statement seen by APA, it was jointly organized by the Regional Integration and Trade Division (RITD) of the Economic Commission for Africa, UN ECA, and the African Center for Economic Transformation.

Alongside the forum will be meetings such as a conference on the capacity of agriculture to boost Africa’s economic transformation.

According to Nassirou Ba, RITD’s economic affairs officer, “the main objective of this side event is to share the main conclusions of the economic transformation of agriculture fueling Africa.”

This platform on African agriculture, he added, aims to “provide fact-based data to document policymaking, and inform other stakeholders on the pathways for inclusive structural transformation through policies of agricultural modernization and agricultural transformation that links small-scale producers to input and product markets.”