African First Ladies Peace Mission elects Aisha Buhari as new president

The 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) has on Monday in Abuja unanimously elected the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as its new President.A statement by the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, said that Mrs. Buhari was elected at the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mrs. Buhari in her acceptance speech pledged to execute her new responsibility with total commitment, urging her colleagues to work in unison towards a glorious destiny for Africa.

”With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the incoming 9th President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”I want to sincerely thank all my colleagues for your continuous support and understanding and for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

”I pledge to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance to the Missions laid down regulations.

”Your Excellences, Gentlemen of the Press, as you are aware, the task before us is a collective commitment hence the cooperation of all us is needed for the overall success of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”On my own part, I assure you that I will discharge the affairs of my office with honesty, dedication, and inclusivity.

”My dear colleagues as we conclude this Summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited.

”Let us commit ourselves to work together towards achieving a glorious destiny for all Africans,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier declared the event open, congratulated the Nigerian First Lady for her election.