African leaders arrive in Addis Ababa for 32nd AU summit

Published on 09.02.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

Leaders of African countries are arriving in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to take part in the 32nd ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Summit.The summit will take place 10-11 February at the AU headquarters under the theme “The Year of Refugees, Returnees, and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

Rwanda’s President and current Chair of AU, Paul Kagame, arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Presidents of Zimbabwe, Chad and Niger Emmerson Mnangagwa, Idriss Déby and Mahamadou Issoufou, respectively, arrived in the Ethiopian capital yesterday.

Many other African leaders are expected to arrive on Monday.