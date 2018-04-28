African leaders gather in Brazzaville for climate summit

Some 20 heads of state and government, including King Mohammed VI of Morocco are meeting in the Congolese capital Brazzaville for the first Blue Fund for the Congo Basin Summit.King Mohammed VI arrived in Congo on Saturday, ahead of Senegalese President Macky Sall who will also attend the meeting.

The summit will also attract leaders from Central and East African countries, as well as the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The presidents of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Union Commission are also invited to the meeting, which was slightly delayed.

It was initially planned for April 24-25 to ensure maximum participation.

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso is having the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, as the special guest at the summit.

At the initiative of President Nguesso, the summit has several objectives closely linked to the fight against the effects of climate change, which has become the number one threat for the planet.

The summit is expected to mobilize €100 million to subsidize projects likely to preserve the huge stocks of carbon constituted not only by trees, but also by peatlands present on both sides of the Congo River.