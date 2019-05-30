African leaders in eSwatini for malaria crusade

Lesotho’s King Letsie III and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete arrived in eSwatini through the Matsapha International Airport on Thursday for the official launch of the End Malaria Fund.The fund was set up in February 2019 by the current Chairman of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) King Mswati III.

Friday’s event will take place at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Lozitha, where local companies and other entities are expected to contribute on top of the $357, 140 that eSwatini planted as seed capital towards the $5 million that is needed to fight Malaria.

eSwatini is among eight African countries that are leading in the significant elimination of malaria cases.

Kikwete was the fourth president of Tanzania from 2005 to 2015.