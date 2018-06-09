African leaders meet to align continent’s message at G7

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday reached out to fellow African leaders attending the G7 Summit, President Macky Sall of Senegal and Rwanda’s President and African Union chairperson Paul Kagame, ahead of the G7 “outreach segment” on Saturday.He was also due to meet the leaders of South Africa and the Indian Ocean Island nation of Seychelles.

At the meeting with President Sall, Kenyatta pledged to open a new embassy in Dakar within the next four months to boost trade and people-to-people relations.

Presidents Kenyatta and Kagame discussed regional security, trade, climate change and aligning of Africa’s position ahead of G7 summit.

The leaders also sought clearer follow-up mechanisms for decisions agreed at G7, which is key to meaningful engagement.

The summit of the seven most industrialized nations was due to kick off on Friday evening in the resort of Charlevoix, in Quebec, Canada.

Kenyatta’s meeting with his African peers was to enable them align their message on protecting oceans, expanding regional trade and deepening regional stability.

Kenyatta’s discussions focused on oceans security, the African continent’s economic growth and how to prevent, manage and recover from the debilitating disasters caused by climate change.

Kenyatta is expected to address the G7 on Saturday to speak on protecting and preserving the oceans, under the theme: “Healthy, Productive and Resilient Oceans and Seas, Coasts and Communities”.

Kenya will in November this year host its inaugural Oceans Summit, during which it will press the case for better and greater exploitation of the seas to ensure the Blue Economy is effectively deployed to lift the lives of Kenyans and other Africans.

Kenya has already won Canada’s support for the Oceans Summit. At a meeting with President Kenyatta in London on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) in April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to co-sponsor the Oceans Summit, and personally invited the President to the Quebec 2018 G7 summit.