African leaders to mediate in Malian crisis after ECOWAS failure

Several West African Heads of State are due in Bamako on Thursday to try to find a way out of the socio-political crisis that is plaguing Mali, reports said on Monday.Exclusively, APA has learnt that a delegation of Heads of State members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is traveling Thursday to Bamako to seek a solution to the serious political crisis between President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and the opposition that is demanding his immediate departure.

The presidential delegation, including Cote d’Ivoire, Niger and Senegal leaders, Alassane Ouattara, Mahamadou Issoufou and Macky Sall, is traveling to Mali following the failure of a first mediation attempt by ECOWAS led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who completed on Sunday a visit that began last Wednesday.

“We have met with the M5-RFP four times and we have not been able to bridge our differences,” Jonathan told a press conference.

The Malian head of state has been cornered for more than a month by the June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), which is demanding his resignation. This collective, led by the influential Imam Mahmoud Dicko, brings together religious leaders and personalities from the political world and civil society.

Following its numerous consultations, the West African mediation issued a series of proposals that were essentially identical to those rejected the day before by the movement.

The mediators called for the appointment, “as a matter of urgency, of a government of national unity, based on consensus” with 50 per cent of the members from the ruling coalition, 30 per cent from the opposition and 20 per cent from civil society.

The ECOWAS envoys also recommended the appointment, through a complex mechanism, of a new Constitutional Court to deal as a matter of priority with the dispute over the results of the March-April 2020 parliamentary elections.

However, the protest movement believes that the solutions proposed by the Mediation Mission “do not meet at all to the aspirations and expectations expressed by the M5-RFP and supported by the overwhelming majority of the Malian people.” In reality, the negotiations are stumbling over the maintenance of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s power as advocated by ECOWAS.

However, the Mediation Mission of the regional organisation stressed, in its final declaration, that “no form of unconstitutional change of accession to power will be accepted.”

In order to make the IBK regime yield, the M5-RFP held, every Friday, a large demonstration at the Independence Square in Bamako. The demonstration on 10 July degenerated into three days of unrest. The worst in the capital since 2012. Officially, 11 people were killed and more than 100 injured.