African Nations Championship: Caf Indicates Date Of Poles Drawing 

The groups of the African Nations Championship football will be announced during a ceremony that will take place at the Opera of Algiers, in Algeria, the host country of the tournament.

For the first time since its creation, the African Nations Championship Chan football will bring together 18 countries. The 7th edition of the competition reserved for players playing on the black continent is scheduled from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

At the beginning of September, the playoffs delivered their verdict. On October 1, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) will draw lots for the final phase at 6 p.m. Universal Time. The Boualem Bessaiah Opera in Algiers, with a capacity of 1,300 seats, will host the event.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (2009, 2016), Tunisia (2011), Libya (2014), and Morocco (2018, 2020) have entered their names on the Chan charts.

Countries qualified for Chan 2022:

Algeria (host country), Morocco (double defending champion), Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola, and Madagascar.