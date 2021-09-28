African Oil Week opens in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates is hosting the event, which aims to boost the growth of the oil and gas industry in Africa, in conjunction with countries of the Middle East.By Ibrahima Dione

The African Petroleum Week, considered “the main exhibition” of hydrocarbons on the continent, will hold its 27th exhibition from November 8 to 11, 2021 in Madinat Jumeirah.

According to a statement from the organizers, this framework of exchanges aims to “promote transactions and agreements, direct investments to African projects and facilitate the establishment of new partnerships and the identification of networking opportunities for the African market.

This edition of the African Oil Week aims to build “a bridge of cooperation between Africa and the Middle East while highlighting the significant potential enjoyed by the African market”.

Representatives of many African countries, including ministers from Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are expected in Dubai.

Over 24 national companies specializing in the energy sector will showcase their products during the African Petroleum Week.

They will be providing a platform for participants to negotiate and seal deals between ministers, oil companies, utilities and regulatory entities of the sector.