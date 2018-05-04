African poverty dented by migrant remittances – Researchers

Developing countries have been able to curb poverty and build resilience to shocks of all kinds, thanks in particular to remittances from migrants, a senior researcher on the subject asserted in Dakar.Delivering a lecture earlier this week, Professor Abdoulaye Diagne, Executive Director of the Consortium for Economic and Social Research (CRES) said migrant transfers are cushioning the shocks and poverty in developing countries.

His lecture was part of an international symposium on migration, jointly organized by CRES and the Institute for Labor Research of the University of Bonn in Germany.

According to Professor Diagne, remittances also facilitate the rebuilding of the productive capital of countries, which is why he would recommend policies to improve the efficiency of the use of such funds emanating from the African diaspora.

Pape Demba Fall, a researcher at the Fundamental Institute of Black Africa (IFAN), appealed for the experimentation of grassroots planning based on these funds from migrants.

“It is also necessary to produce knowledge based on that aspect of migration with a view to solving a certain number of problems” he added, before urging the need to convince “elected officials that local development can be achieved through migration.”